* APG president says willing to look at options
* No plans to change project yet
* Territory minister, Imperial mused about LNG this week
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, May 3 The native-owned
corporation that would control a third of a long-delayed gas
pipeline in Canada's Far North is open to discussing the id ea of
a liquefied natural gas project that would allow reserves to be
shipped to Asia to kickstart development, its president said on
Thursday
Bob Reid, president of Aboriginal Pipeline Group, said the
company is not locked into a particular route and is
"absolutely" willing to talk about ch anging plans to include an
LNG option, an idea that app ears to be building momentum as
North American gas prices languish near 10-year lows.
"We're not constrained to routing at all, but at the moment
there's not a plan to, let's say, go from the Mackenzie Delta
westward," Reid said.
The APG was formed to take an ownership stake in the
pipeline portion of the C$16.2 billion ($16.4 billion) Mackenzie
Gas Project in the Northwest Territories. It has focused on
1,196 km (743 mile) line that would ship 1.2 billion cubic feet
of gas a day along the Mackenzie River Valley to Alberta for
s ale within North America.
First envisioned in the 1970s, the pipeline received
regulatory approval last year, but stalled amid depressed gas
markets and the lack of a financial support deal with Ottawa.
The Sahtu, Gwich'in and Inuvialuit people of the Mackenzie
Valley, who are the APG shareholders, would still have to get
similar benefits as a condition for supporting any change from
the approved project to focus on exports, Rei d said.
This week, Northwest Territories Industry Minister David
Ramsay said the territorial government could support a shift to
an LNG project if it could kickstart development of vast
Mackenzie Delta gas reserves, seen as a catalyst to economic
growth in the sparsely populated region.
One possible option could be a pipeline that would take
Canadian gas to an as-yet unbuilt transport system in Alaska for
shipment to a terminal proposed for Valdez on the West Coast.
Bruce March, chief executive of Imperial Oil Ltd,
the lead partner in the Mackenzie project, said on Wednesday
that liquefying the reserves could fi nally ge t the gas to
market, four decades after it was discovered.
He said Mackenzie gas "could play in a world-scale LNG
development," but it was too early to comment further.
Major oil companies seeking to develop even larger gas
reserves on North Slope of Alaska have devoted efforts to moving
supplies to the proposed Valdez plant for shipment to Asia,
where prices are much higher than those in North America.
Previously, most resources went to attracting interest in a
$40 billion pipeline to Canadian and U.S. markets.
Reid said moving Mackenzie gas along the coast to Alaska
could be a possibility, but there is no current plan to do so.
"That's an obvious connection there but it does have some
challenges," he said, noting the need to ship natural gas across
the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge.
The nascent LNG industry in Canada could benefit the
Mackenzie project in another way: by lifting gas prices across
the continent, improving conditions for the or iginal pipeline
plan to Alberta, R eid said.
Imperial's March also said his company is looking at the
possibility of building an LNG terminal on Canada's West Coast
so gas from its massive Horn River shale reserves in British
Columbia could reach Asian markets. It would join a list of
several other players proposing such projects.
"We view those as positive, because it really is an
increased market, which should result in improved pricing and
make our project economic sooner," he said.
The Mackenzie partners must report back to the Canadian
National Energy Board on a go-ahead decision and provide an
updated cost estimate by the end of 2013. Construction must
start by the end of 2015.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Editing by Janet Guttsman)