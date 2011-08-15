* Canada bans all imports, exports and investment
* Move is symbolic since bilateral trade is insignificant
OTTAWA Aug 15 Canada has tightened sanctions
against North Korea to punish the secretive Asian nation for
"aggressive actions" such as the sinking of a South Korean
corvette, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Canada will ban all exports, imports and new investment as
well as outlawing the provision of financial services and
technical data to North Korea. Humanitarian efforts and the
supply of food and medical supplies are not included.
The sanctions are largely symbolic since bilateral trade
last year was just C$12.4 million ($12.7 million), according to
Statistics Canada data.
South Korea blames North Korea for the March 2010 sinking
of the corvette Cheonan, which killed 46 sailors. The North
denies it was responsible.
Canada's measures will "reinforce the message to the North
Korean government that its aggressive actions, such as the
sinking of the Cheonan, are unacceptable", the foreign ministry
said in a statement.
Canada, which says Pyongyang is a major proliferator of
nuclear weapons, is currently boycotting the U.N. Conference on
Disarmament because North Korea is chairing it.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)