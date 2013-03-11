* Feds, Northwest Territories agree on terms of devolution
OTTAWA, March 11 Canada's Northwest Territories
will soon become responsible for managing the land within its
boundaries and granting oil and gas rights under the terms of
deal with the federal government that was announced on Monday.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper traveled to the territory's
capital, Yellowknife, to witness the signing of a joint
declaration that lays out the terms for the devolution of land
and resource management from federal government to the
territory.
The agreement still needs to go through a second round of
consultations with aboriginal groups and other stakeholders, but
the parties are working toward an effective handover date of
April 1, 2014.
"Our government believes that opportunities and challenges
here would be better handled by the people who understand them
best," Harper said in a speech.
Because of their sparse populations, Canada's three northern
territories have had a smaller say in their own affairs than the
country's 10 provinces with most government responsibilities
being handled by Ottawa.
Monday's agreement goes some way to adding to the
responsibilities of the government of the Northwest Territories,
which has a slightly bigger population than either of the other
two territories: Yukon and Nunavut.
Once the agreement is implemented, the Northwest Territories
will be able to collect royalties on resource development as the
provinces do, but a portion would still go to Ottawa.
The Northwest Territories' extensive resources include
diamonds, metals and oil and natural gas.
