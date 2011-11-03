* Says tar sands investments up to Statoil

By Jeffrey Jones

CONKLIN, Alberta, Nov 3 Norway's energy minister said on Thursday he is impressed by the oil sands industry's moves to clean up operations, but stopped short of pledging unqualified support for investments in the resource by the country's government-owned oil company.

Ola Borten Moe, minister of petroleum and energy, said after meetings and an energy facilities tour in Canada that the world's reliance on unconventional energy sources such as shale gas and the Alberta oil sands will only increase and that technological advances are being made.

"They seem to improve their results, in both efficiency and emissions, quite fast," Borten Moe told reporters at Statoil ASA's (STL.OL) Leismer oil sands operation in northern Alberta. "It will be very interesting to follow this development in the future. It's been two good days and I have a good impression of what's happening here."

Statoil, 65 percent owned by the Norwegian government, has been the target of criticism by environmental groups in Norway for its oil sands holdings, which are steam-driven production operations rather that open-pit mining. The developments are more carbon-intensive than conventional crude extraction, as they require more energy to extract the oil.

The company has said it aims to reduce its energy use more than 40 percent by 2025, by cutting the amount of steam it pumps into the ground to loosen up the tar-like bitumen before pumping it to the surface. The current amount is 2.4 barrels of steam for every barrel of oil produced.

However, Borten Moe -- a onetime staunch oil sands critic -- declined to say if he supports Statoil's plan to increase investments. It aims to increase production to 60,000 barrels a day from the current capacity of nearly 19,000 by 2016.

"It's in line with their mandate. It's a partly owned Norwegian company, a global energy company, and if they are going to invest more or not it is really up to the board," he said.

There is likely no quick end to the debate within Norway, as the company taps into what is the world's third-largest crude deposit and, recently, one of its most controversial, but the visit will help inform it, he said.

Lars Christian Bacher, president of Statoil Canada, said the minister came to Canada with an open mind and hard questions about the operation and industry, which is under fire from international green groups who criticize the impact on air, water, land and local communities.

The debate is also grabbing headlines in the United States, where the Obama administration is weighing whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline to Texas from Alberta.

"We acknowledge that people have an interest in what we do and how we do it. I have no problem with that. But I expect there to be a factual base to that dialogue, and that's what we're trying to do," said Bacher, who has hosted 120 meetings with stakeholders in North America and Scandinavia over the past year.

The company took flak earlier this year after it was charged by the Alberta government for violations to its water-use license. Alberta's environment ministry penalized Statoil this week, levying a fine and directing it to fund an environmental education program.

The minister's tour comes as members of the European Union debate whether to tag oil sands as inherently polluting under a proposed fuel quality directive. Canada has launched a full-court press to convince EU members that such a move would be discriminatory and based on politics rather than science.

Borten Moe said Norway's view is that the ultimate goal should be to cut global emissions, not penalize individual fuel sources. The current proposals show there is "a way to go" to achieve that, he said.

"There are questions that need to be met. The measurements need to work and the systems need to be objective, transparent and fair," he said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)