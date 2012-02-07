Feb 7 Government of Canada on Tuesday sold $3 billion of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AMT $3 BLN COUPON 0.875 PCT MATURITY 02/14/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.937 FIRST PAY 08/14/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 0.888 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A