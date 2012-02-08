(Adds further details from Canadian finance department)
Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday
sold $3 billion of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBC
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: GOVERNMENT OF CANADA
AMT $3 BLN COUPON 0.875 PCT MATURITY 02/14/2017
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.937 FIRST PAY 08/14/2012
MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 0.888 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012
S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
The Canadian government said on Monday it planned to issue
its first U.S. dollar global bond since 2009, taking advantage
of cheap financing for the triple-A rated country to bolster its
foreign exchange reserves.
In its last budget in June 2011, the federal government said
it would boost its foreign exchange reserves by C$10 billion
($10 billion) by the end of the 2011-12 fiscal year, which is
March 31, to increase "prudential liquidity" and meet ongoing
commitments to the International Monetary Fund.
Department of Finance spokesman David Barnabe said on
Tuesday that the final order book for the latest issue totaled
over $9 billion with more than 200 orders.
About half the issue was distributed to central banks and
official institutions, with 33 percent going to fund managers, 8
percent to banks, and the remainder divided between insurers,
pension funds, corporations and private banks.
Just under half the issue was taken up in the Americas, with
36 percent going to Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 17
percent to Asia.
Canada raised $3 billion in its last U.S. dollar bond in
September 2009. In January 2010, it brought in 2 billion euros
in a euro-denominated bond sale.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Louise Egan; Editing by
Richard Chang)