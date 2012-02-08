(Adds further details from Canadian finance department)

Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday sold $3 billion of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AMT $3 BLN COUPON 0.875 PCT MATURITY 02/14/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.937 FIRST PAY 08/14/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 0.888 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

The Canadian government said on Monday it planned to issue its first U.S. dollar global bond since 2009, taking advantage of cheap financing for the triple-A rated country to bolster its foreign exchange reserves.

In its last budget in June 2011, the federal government said it would boost its foreign exchange reserves by C$10 billion ($10 billion) by the end of the 2011-12 fiscal year, which is March 31, to increase "prudential liquidity" and meet ongoing commitments to the International Monetary Fund.

Department of Finance spokesman David Barnabe said on Tuesday that the final order book for the latest issue totaled over $9 billion with more than 200 orders.

About half the issue was distributed to central banks and official institutions, with 33 percent going to fund managers, 8 percent to banks, and the remainder divided between insurers, pension funds, corporations and private banks.

Just under half the issue was taken up in the Americas, with 36 percent going to Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 17 percent to Asia.

Canada raised $3 billion in its last U.S. dollar bond in September 2009. In January 2010, it brought in 2 billion euros in a euro-denominated bond sale.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)