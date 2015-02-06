Feb 6 The Canadian government said on Friday that it wants to extend operations of a problem-plagued nuclear reactor at Chalk River, Ontario to avoid any shortage of isotopes used for medical imaging.

The ageing reactor will keep running to 2018, instead of ceasing production as scheduled in 2016, subject to approval by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission regulator, according to a statement from the country's Natural Resources department. The reactor is run by a subsidiary of government-controlled Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL).

The reactor is Canada's only source of medical isotopes and produces a large portion of the world's supply.

The temporary closure of the Chalk River reactor for safety reasons in 2007 and then again from May 2009 to August 2010 caused a medical challenge and a political controversy as the government scrambled to find isotope replacements internationally. Ottawa announced in 2010 that it would cease production at the reactor in 2016.

It is funding research into alternative, commercial supplies of medical isotopes.

AECL's subsidiary Canadian Nuclear Laboratories will begin decommissioning the reactor after March 31, 2018. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Grant McCool)