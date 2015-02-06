Feb 6 The Canadian government said on Friday
that it wants to extend operations of a problem-plagued nuclear
reactor at Chalk River, Ontario to avoid any shortage of
isotopes used for medical imaging.
The ageing reactor will keep running to 2018, instead of
ceasing production as scheduled in 2016, subject to approval by
the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission regulator, according to a
statement from the country's Natural Resources department. The
reactor is run by a subsidiary of government-controlled Atomic
Energy of Canada Limited (AECL).
The reactor is Canada's only source of medical isotopes and
produces a large portion of the world's supply.
The temporary closure of the Chalk River reactor for safety
reasons in 2007 and then again from May 2009 to August 2010
caused a medical challenge and a political controversy as the
government scrambled to find isotope replacements
internationally. Ottawa announced in 2010 that it would cease
production at the reactor in 2016.
It is funding research into alternative, commercial supplies
of medical isotopes.
AECL's subsidiary Canadian Nuclear Laboratories will begin
decommissioning the reactor after March 31, 2018.
