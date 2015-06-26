Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM, April 3 Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 Canada has selected a group of nuclear engineering and management firms, including SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, to operate a subsidiary of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford said on Friday.
Ottawa picked the group, called Canadian National Energy Alliance, after a bidding process to run Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
QUITO, April 3 Socialist candidate Lenin Moreno on Monday celebrated victory in Ecuador's presidential election, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but his conservative challenger demanded a recount as supporters took to the streets in protest.