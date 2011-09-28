* Four groups include Greenpeace, Northwatch

* Will announce planned action on Thursday

* Ontario energy plan envisages two new reactors

Sept 28 Greenpeace Canada and three other environmental groups are planning legal proceedings to halt the planned construction of two new nuclear reactors in the province of Ontario, the groups said on Wednesday.

Greenpeace, along with the Canadian Environmental Law Association and Lake Ontario Waterkeeper, will hold a press conference on Thursday to announce the action, which is aimed at stopping the federal government from issuing any project approvals.

Ontario's 20-year energy plan calls for the construction of two new reactors at Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) Darlington nuclear generating station. The complex is located on Lake Ontario, about 70 km (44 miles) east of Toronto.

About half of Ontario's electricity is generated by nuclear power stations, a level the province's ruling Liberal Party, as well as the opposition Progressive Conservatives, want to maintain. Ontario is Canada's most populous province and biggest electricity consumer.

In order to maintain this level of nuclear energy, refurbishments are needed at older plants and new units will have to be built.

Greenpeace nuclear analyst Shawn-Patrick Stensil declined to give further details of the legal action other than to say it was related to an environmental assessment on the two reactors, which was released in August.

He said a fourth environmental group, Northwatch, is also involved in the action.

A spokesman for OPG declined to comment until the electricity generator had seen the legal proceedings.

Critics of nuclear energy argue that reactors are expensive, prone to cost and time overruns, and risky for the public, as evidenced by the Fukushima disaster in Japan in March. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)