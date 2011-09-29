* Four groups include Greenpeace Canada

* Asking court to force more environmental assessment

* Assessment process was flawed, lawyers will argue

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, Sept 29 Greenpeace Canada and three other environmental groups said on Thursday they are going to court to try to stop the Ontario government from building new nuclear power plants in the Canadian province.

It's a move that, should it succeed, could delay or even threaten the expansion of Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, 70 kilometers east of Toronto.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) is a likely contender for the contract to build the new reactors, since it agreed in June to buy Atomic Energy of Canada's nuclear reactor division. [ID:nN1E75S1Z4]

"The Fukushima nuclear disaster has been a global wake up call on the risks posed by nuclear power. Here in Canada, however, our authorities have pretended that these risks don't exist," said Greenpeace nuclear analyst Shawn-Patrick Stensil at a press conference in Toronto.

Greenpeace, which has an ongoing campaign against the Darlington project, argues the reactors would be too expensive, block the expansion of green energy, increase the risk of a nuclear accident and threaten the environment.

FEDERAL COURT CHALLENGE

The province's 20-year energy plan calls for two new reactors at Darlington, providing at least 2,000 MW of power. Ontario Power Generation estimates they would cost roughly C$10 billion ($9.6 billion) each.

The government has argued that new reactors are needed to meet demand as it phases out coal generation and takes the Pickering nuclear stations offline after 2020.

A panel assembled to look at the environmental impact of the Darlington project submitted its report in August, and recommended the development go ahead.

"We're asking the court to declare that the environmental assessment conducted to date is invalid and unlawful," said Richard Lindgren of the Canadian Environmental Law Association.

The groups will ask the court to order the panel to deliberate further, and to block any approvals in the meantime. Lindgren said they are aiming for a hearing this spring.

Lindgren said applications of this sort are not unusual and have a "mixed track record."

ASSESSMENT FLAWED, GROUPS SAY

The application for judicial review was filed by lawyers with Ecojustice and the Canadian Environmental Law Association, on behalf of Greenpeace, water quality advocates Lake Ontario Waterkeeper and Northwatch, an environmental coalition based in northeastern Ontario.

The filing names the Attorney General of Canada, federal ministers of the Environment, Fisheries and Oceans, and Transport, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, and Ontario Power Generation.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission declined to comment, and none of the other groups were immediately available.

Greenpeace and its partners said the environmental assessment failed to consider cooling technology, the long-term impact of radioactive waste or green energy alternatives.

"The issues were ignored, minimized, trivialized, exempted from the process such as to make it meaningless," said Lake Ontario Waterkeeper president Mark Mattson. (Editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)