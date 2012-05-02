CALGARY, Alberta May 2 Canada's natural
resources minister said on Wednesday he approved Ontario Power
Generation's plans for a multibillion-dollar expansion of the
Darlington nuclear power station near Toronto, saying the
project is not likely to cause adverse environmental impact.
The project, which had been vetted by a joint review panel,
would add four new reactors generating up to 4,800 megawatts.
Government-owned Ontario Power Generation must now seek a site
preparation license from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter
Galloway)