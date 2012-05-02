* Minister says not likely to cause adverse effects
* Project would add four reactors East of Toronto
* Next hurdle is site preparation license
(Adds details on expansion, background)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 Canada's natural
resources minister said on Wednesday he approved Ontario Power
Generation's plans for a multibillion-dollar expansion of the
Darlington nuclear power station near Toronto, saying the
project is not likely to cause adverse environmental impact.
The project, which had been vetted by a joint review panel,
would add four new reactors generating up to 4,800 megawatts.
Government-owned Ontario Power Generation must now seek a site
preparation license from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.
The project is part of the Ontario government's 20-year,
C$33 billion ($33 billion) energy plan, which also includes
closing coal-fired power plants and reducing greenhouse gases.
Environmental groups had opposed it, saying it would be too
expensive, block expansion of green energy in the province and
increase risks of a nuclear accident at the site, 70 kms east of
Toronto.
The panel approved the expansion last August, with 67
recommendations to address health and environmental effects, as
well as waste management and emergency readiness.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter
Galloway and M.D. Golan)