TORONTO Aug 24 Canada may ask oil companies to
contribute to the hundreds of millions of dollars or more the
country has to pay to an international body if they drill far
offshore, according to an internal government memo.
If that happens, it could make the operations more expensive
and strain talks that companies will have with provincial
governments, which already require them to pay royalties.
A United Nations convention, which Canada ratified in 2003,
says signatories need to pay the International Seabed Authority
(ISA) if companies drill on the "extended continental shelf,"
the seabed part of a country's landmass, but more than 200
nautical miles (230 miles) offshore.
It was never clear from where that money should come. The
ISA said only that Canada, where Norway's Statoil ASA
has done such far-offshore explorations, is close to a position
that warrants payments under the United Nations Convention on
the Law of the Sea.
In the Feb. 19 memo obtained by Reuters under the
access-to-information laws, an official from Global Affairs
Canada, the country's foreign department, said the agency was
reviewing how to fund the payments.
Statoil's proposed Bay du Nord project 270 nautical miles
off the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, in its
northern region, will likely be the first to trigger such
payment obligations, then-Deputy Minister Daniel Jean wrote to
Foreign Minister Stephane Dion in the memo.
While Statoil holds exploration licenses for Bay du Nord and
the surrounding Flemish Pass basin, it is not clear when it
might reach a production agreement with Newfoundland. Talks
stalled last year as the province instituted a new royalty
program.
Payments are not due until five years after production, but
the issue represents a looming quagmire.
The federal government is responsible for making the
payments, but receives no money from the oil activity, with the
province taking all royalties, the memo says. It does not
estimate projected fees, but they would likely be hundreds of
millions of dollars.
Statoil said in June that Bay du Nord has at least 300
million barrels of oil, worth more than $14 billion at current
prices. Fees would be up to 7 percent of the annual production
value.
"Whether and by how much the operators will be implicated in
the sourcing for monies for Canada's ... (payment) obligations
is a key part of the analysis," read the memo.
Global Affairs spokesman John Babcock said the agency has
not yet determined who would pay the fees, noting that such
payments won't be required "for many years to come."
Statoil spokesman Alex Collins said the company has no
position on the issue while the government studies it.
Newfoundland's Department of Natural Resources said payment
details are "under development."
