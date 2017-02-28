Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 28 Production, capital expenditure and remaining established reserves of crude oil in Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta fell in 2016, a "challenging" year with low crude prices and a wildfire that hurt the industry, the provincial regulator said on Tuesday.
Oil sands production fell by 16 percent to 166 million barrels, capital expenditure was down 33 percent to C$16 billion and remaining established reserves were at 1.6 billion barrels, down from 2015's 1.8 billion barrels, according to Alberta's Energy Regulator. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.