(AER corrects capital expenditure decline to 30 percent in
fourth paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 28 Production, capital
expenditure and remaining reserves in Canada's oil-rich province
of Alberta fell in 2016, a "challenging" year with low oil
prices and a wildfire that hurt the industry, according to a
provincial report on Tuesday.
Conventional crude oil production fell 16 percent to 166
million barrels and bitumen production fell 3 percent to 897
million barrels, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator's
(AER) annual report on reserves and supply-demand outlook.
Conventional oil and gas wells placed on production dropped
37.2 percent in 2016 from the previous year, according to the
report.
Oil sands capital expenditure was down 30 percent to C$16
billion and remaining established conventional crude reserves
were at 1.6 billion barrels, down from 2015's 1.8 billion
barrels, the report said.
Remaining established bitumen reserves in Alberta, which
produces about 80 percent of Canada's oil, were at 165 billion
barrels for 2016, down 900 million barrels from the year before,
it added.
Canada has the world's third-largest oil reserves, but its
unconventional deposits of bitumen, a tar-like petroleum
substance, are expensive to extract.
The energy sector has been hit hard by low oil prices that
persisted through much of last year, and a wildfire in the oil
town of Fort McMurray, Alberta, wiped out 30 million barrels in
lost production, according to the report.
But the report said 2016 also brought positive news in the
form of pipeline approvals by the federal government and the
plan by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to
limit output to raise prices.
Bitumen production accounted for almost half of total
primary energy production in 2016, and will increase to a
forecasted 60 percent in 2026, the report showed.
Conventional crude, bitumen and certain natural gas liquids
shipped out of the province was at 2.82 million barrels per day
(bpd) in 2016 and will increase to 4.58 million bpd by 2026,
according to the report.
