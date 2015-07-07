By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta, July 7
CALGARY, Alberta, July 7 Low crude prices
present a great opportunity to drive down oil sands costs even
further, adding to the 25 percent savings so far this year, some
of Canada's largest producers said on Tuesday.
The bitumen deposits in Alberta's vast oil sands are the
world's third-largest crude reserves, but are more expensive to
produce than conventional oil because of their energy intensity
and the high cost of labour in northern Canada.
Oil sands operating costs have already been squeezed as much
as 25 percent at some projects, as global crude prices plummeted
from more than $100 a barrel in June 2014 to around $45 a barrel
in March.
But Cenovus Energy Inc's Harbir Chhina, executive
vice president of oil sands at Canada's No. 2 independent
producer, said the company could cut costs by 30 percent.
"As long as oil doesn't go back to $80 I think we have got a
great opportunity to cut our capital operating expenses by 30
percent and improve the return in the oil sands at $50 to $60 (a
barrel) WTI. That's what we are gearing up to," Chhina said on a
panel at a conference in Calgary.
That was echoed by Ryan Kubik, chief executive of Canadian
Oil Sands Ltd, who owns the largest share of the
Syncrude project, which expects 2015 operating costs to be
C$39.48 a barrel, down from C$45.69 at the start of the year.
Kubik said the company had modified shift schedules to
reduce overtime costs, renegotiated contracts with suppliers,
cut the number of contractors on site and restructured incentive
and retention programmes to reduce wage rates.
MEG Energy Corp is concentrating on growing
production through brownfield expansions of its oil sands
facilities, rather than building new "greenfield" projects.
"We have a number of greenfield endeavours that are on the
books and are permitted, at this point in time we do not plan on
moving ahead with those. We actually feel through brownfield
expansion we can average 10,000-20,000 barrels per day per
phase," said John Rogers, MEG's vice president of investor
relations.
The potential for hefty cost reduction is not just limited
to oil sands, said Corey Code, treasurer at conventional oil and
natural gas producer Encana Corp, who was also speaking
on the panel.
"It does provide a bit of a window of opportunity for you to
attack cost structures, that was not necessarily there when oil
was at $100," Code said.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Richard Chang)