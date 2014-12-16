GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 The Hibernia oil field off the coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland contains more oil than previously thought, the field's regulator said on Tuesday.
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board raised its estimate of reserves for the field located 315 kilometers (196 miles) southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland to 1.644 billion barrels, from a 2010 estimate of 1.395 billion barrels.
The board said the revision came as it included oil in the field's Catalina reservoir for the first time, along with a higher estimate for the Ben Nevis-Avalon reservoir. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.