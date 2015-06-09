(Recasts initial paragraph and adds comment in sixth paragraph)

By Scott Haggett

CALGARY, Alberta, June 9 Weak oil prices will slash growth in Canada's prolific oil sands, cutting production and discouraging investment in the world's third-largest crude reserve, according to a new forecast from Canada's most influential oil industry lobby group.

In its annual production forecast, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said it expected the country's output to rise to 5.3 million barrels per day by 2030, down 17 percent from its prior-year estimate of 6.4 million bpd.

The cut in CAPP's forecast comes primarily on lower spending on new thermal oil sands projects, a less-than-expected expansion of oil sands mines and weaker conventional output.

The oil sands are the largest single source of U.S. oil imports.

Though smaller than the oil fields of Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, the tar sands of northern Alberta are the largest reserves open to investment from private companies. However, those companies have curtailed spending to cope with lower oil prices, which have fallen to around $60 per barrel from above $100 a year ago.

"The momentum that we see in the oil sands ... the growth that we see in the first four or five years of the forecast, really is pretty well set," said Greg Stringham, CAPP's vice-president, markets. "In the longer term the oil sands does depend more on world oil prices."

The group said that with lower oil prices, capital spending among Canadian producers this year is expected to total C$45 billion ($36.5 billion), nearly 40 percent under the C$73 billion spent in 2014. Included in that is the C$23 billion expected to be spent on oil sands projects this year, down 30 percent from C$33 billion last year.

CAPP estimates oil sands production, which averaged 2.2 million barrels per day in 2014, will climb by an annual average of 168,000 barrels per day through 2019 and then wane to 86,000 bpd annually for the next decade. Mining projects, which account for 41 percent of the region's output at 912,000 bpd, will rise to 1.4 million bpd by 2030.

Less capital-intensive thermal projects, which pump steam into the ground to liquefy the tarry bitumen trapped in sand, will double their combined output to 2.4 million bpd by 2030.

Conventional production from Western Canada is expected to drop to 1.28 million bpd by the end of the forecast period from 1.37 million bpd in 2014. ($1 = 1.2321 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jonathan Oatis and Bernard Orr)