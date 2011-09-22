* Oil price drops on economic fears
* TSX energy index at lowest in more than 2 year
* Oil sands project still profitable at current prices
(Adds details, comments)
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 22 A sharp drop in oil
prices on Thursday is no threat to plans to accelerate
development of northern Alberta's oil sands, even as shares of
Canada's biggest oil producers turned sharply lower.
Fears of a new recession, spurred by weak manufacturing
data from China and a glum outlook on the U.S. economy from the
the Federal Reserve, pushed benchmark North American crude
futures down by $5.41 to $80.521 a barrel, the lowest level
since Aug. 9.
The price drop sent the shares of Canada's biggest oil
producer, Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), tumbling C$1.92, or 6.8
percent, to C$26.21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Other major producers were also hit hard. Nexen Inc
NXY.TO dropped 86 Canadian cents, or 5 percent, to C$16.42,
and Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) fell 99 Canadian cents, or 4.3
percent, to C$21.94.
The Toronto market's index of energy shares .SPTTEN
sagged 4.7 percent to 243.01, its lowest level in more than two
years.
Though the lower prices will bite into profits, they are
unlikely to force big producers to winnow down plans to expand
their oil sands operations, said Andrew Potter, an analyst at
CIBC World Markets.
The oil sands of northern Alberta are the world's
third-largest crude reserve. Production from the region is
expected to rise to 2.1 million barrels per day by 2015 from
about 1.5 million bpd currently.
Companies like Suncor, Husky, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)
and others are staking billions on new, large-scale projects to
exploit the reserves, using vast mines or more compact thermal
operations, where steam is injected into the earth to liquefy
reserves so they can flow to the surface.
Most of those projects are expected to be profitable even
at current oil prices.
"They are economic at $80 (per barrel), no question," said
Robert Bedin, director of energy research at ITG Investment
Research. "The overall softening (of oil prices) over the past
few weeks is not changing things dramatically."
Integrated oil companies such as Suncor and Husky, which
also refine oil are also still making rich profits on the sale
of gasoline and other refined products, allowing them to
weather any temporary dips in crude prices.
"The integrated and the big oil sands (companies) would
probably need oil to move below $70 a barrel before we'd see
any big cutbacks on oil sands spending," Potter said.
"The integrateds are still getting big cash flow from
downstream, liquidity is in good shape, balance sheets are in
good shape ... so for the big long-term projects we're not
going to see cutbacks yet."
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway and Rob
Wilson)