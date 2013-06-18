* Canada increasing liability limits for offshore oil
* New limit C$1 bln, up from C$30-40 mln
* Producers now liable for environmental damages
CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 The Canadian
government said on Tuesday it will raise the liability for oil
spill cleanups off the country's east and Arctic coasts to C$1
billion ($979 million), a more than twenty-five fold increase
from its prior limit.
Joe Oliver, Canada's minister of natural resources, said oil
companies operating in Canadian waters much demonstrate they
have at least C$1 billion in financial capacity and ready access
to at least C$100 million.
Currently liability for spills is limited to C$30 million
for spills off the east coast and C$40 million for Arctic
spills, though oil producers face unlimited liability if they
are proven to be negligent or at fault.
The changes will also allow the government to charge for
environmental damages from a spill, rather than just for
clean-up costs.
"Our proposed changes will include so-called non-use value
damages for example, to the environment, to be included in the
calculation of an operator's liability," Oliver said. "This will
provide an additional basis for government to pursue operators
and to recoup financial compensation for damages to coastlines,
habitats and species."
The move is the second such measure for Canadian government
this month. Last week it boosted the liability for nuclear-plant
operators to C$1 billion from C$75 million.
($1 = 1.0213 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)