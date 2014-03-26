By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 A subtle shift is
under way in the Canadian oil industry, where collegial
collaboration over vital new extraction technology is yielding
to corporate protectionism in the race to profit from the
world's third-largest reserves.
Canadian energy companies are filing four times more oil and
gas technology patents than they did a decade ago and are
increasingly turning to the courts to protect the processes and
innovations that can make the difference between a profitable
oil sands reservoir and an idle tract of land.
The change is in some ways predictable. Oil sands
development has raced ahead over the past decade as conventional
resources around the world decline, and companies are spending
billions of dollars to develop better and cheaper methods to
extract the heavy bitumen trapped underground.
But the more secretive approach threatens to discourage a
long tradition of collaboration among the tight-knit community
of petroleum engineers in Calgary, Canada's oil center, many of
them working within an eight-block-square grid downtown.
Engineers say the increased use of patents means they must
proceed more carefully with research. To avoid lawsuits or
potentially expensive licenses, they need to ensure they don't
use techniques or technologies already patented.
The new caution dampens the human interaction that aids the
industry's evolution, say industry officials.
"This has had the effect of slowing a lot of innovation down
and a lot of meaningful practical day-to-day improvements have
been delayed," said Merle Johnson, chief operating officer at
Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. He declined to identify any
specific techniques due to fears of lawsuits.
Patent litigation is on the rise. The number of cases in
Federal Court doubled in 2013 from a year earlier.
Some say the patent fears have contributed to slower
development of steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), the
industry's most widely used system for extracting oil sands. A
method used to enhance SAGD recovery, known as wedge well
technology, was the subject of a Federal Court case between
Cenovus Energy Inc and rival Suncor Energy Inc.
Others, especially smaller firms, worry that even basic
"common sense" techniques that may already be widely used in
Western Canada are now being patented, raising legal risks that
would have been unimaginable a few years ago.
Glen Schmidt, chief executive officer of privately owned
Laricina Energy, said it was up to Canadian authorities to
ensure companies were not patenting fundamental processes as
well as inventions.
"The patent office needs to allow companies to protect their
intellectual property without interfering with the evolution of
the business," Schmidt said.
Despite the rise in patents, some larger producers point to
the formation of the Canadian Oil Sands Innovation Alliance in
2012 as an example of collaboration in the industry. But the
alliance of 14 major producers is focused on environmental
issues and does not share extraction methods.
PATENTS OFFER NEW REVENUE
Technological innovation has rarely played a more important
role in the global oil industry than it does today, experts say.
In recent decades, success or failure often hinged on
political access to resource-rich nations, seismic expertise or
simply good luck drilling multimillion-dollar wells.
Now, both in Canada and U.S. shale patches like the Bakken
of North Dakota, it is no longer a question of finding the
resources, which are abundant, but developing smarter, cheaper
ways to extract them.
Northern Alberta's oil sands have an estimated 174 billion
barrels of reserves - the world's largest deposits behind Saudi
Arabia and Venezuela - but also some of the highest operating
costs globally. As with other major energy deposits, technology
has played a critical role in making them more economical.
Most lawyers argue that safeguarding intellectual property
is needed to help stimulate innovation, encouraging more
companies to spend more money on research with the confidence
that their investment will be returned.
Oil and gas research and development spending in Canada grew
at an average annual rate of more than 15 percent between 2001
and 2012 to C$6.46 billion ($5.76 billion). The industry
accounts for more than 4 percent of Canada's total industrial
research and development spending, according to a 2013 report by
the Canadian Council of Academies, a non-profit research
organisation.
The number of oil and gas technology-related patents
granted in Canada rose to 881 in 2013, up from 240 in 2003,
according to figures compiled for Reuters by Borden Ladner
Gervais intellectual property lawyer Tim Webb.
The number of patent applications is even higher. In 2011,
1,538 applications were filed, according to Webb's analysis of
data from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).
Industry players said bigger companies with resources to
invest in intellectual property departments and pursue licensing
agreements are the ones benefiting most from increased patent
creation. But even then, patenting can suck time and money away
from research and innovation.
"It costs around C$200,000 to C$500,000 from a patent
lawyer's perspective, but to us it's more expensive than that
because it's how much time our technical folks put into writing
the patent," said Harbir Chhina, Cenovus's executive
vice-president for oil sands.
Last year Cenovus resolved its dispute with Suncor over the
patent on wedge wells. Suncor objected to the patent filing,
saying the method was already being used.
Cenovus denied the allegations and Suncor eventually agreed
to drop its legal challenge in return for an oil sands land swap
and a license to use the technology.
($1 = 1.1217 Canadian Dollars)
