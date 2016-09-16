By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 16
BlackPearl Resources Inc is looking for a partner to
develop its 80,000-barrel-per-day Blackrod oil sands project in
northern Alberta, the company's chief executive told Reuters on
Friday.
The Calgary-based company received approval from the Alberta
government to build the Blackrod thermal project late on
Thursday.
It is the largest energy project to be approved by Alberta's
left-leaning New Democratic Party government since it was
elected in May 2015. The Ministry of Energy also gave the green
light to Surmont Energy Ltd's 12,000 bpd Wildwood thermal
project and Husky Energy Inc's 3,000 bpd Saleski
project on Thursday.
Collectively they represent around C$4 billion of potential
investment in Alberta's battered economy but all three require
final investment decisions before being built, and no new oil
sands projects have been sanctioned by companies since the start
of the two-year price rout.
Developing Blackrod to its full 80,000 bpd capacity would
transform BlackPearl from an oil sands minnow producing less
than 10,000 bpd into a mid-sized player in the Canadian energy
industry.
But given persistent low prices, BlackPearl Chief Executive
John Festival said the company would not be advancing Blackrod
on its own, and would instead concentrate on the second phase of
its Onion Lake project in Saskatchewan.
"We do not have plans to go out and build at Blackrod but we
would entertain a partnership with someone else if they want to
come in and carry us for the first phase," Festival said.
Festival said U.S. crude would need to average
$55-$60 a barrel for the company to break even on the full-cycle
cost of building the project and get a 10 percent return on
investment.
That is well above the current price of $43 a barrel, but
Festival said now was a good time to build given low labor costs
in Alberta and the fact the plant will take two years to build
and produce for 30 years, in which time prices could recover.
Mark Smith, chief executive of privately held Surmont
Energy, said his company was looking for financial backers and
estimated it would need around $125 million to move forward with
the first 3,000 bpd phase of the project.
The break-even cost of Wildwood is an estimated $50 a
barrel, Smith said, although technological advances in processed
water treatment meant Surmont is hoping to get that below $40 a
barrel.
"We had some backers a while ago, unfortunately with the
price of oil and the length of time to get an approval they have
invested elsewhere," Smith said in an interview.
A spokesman for Husky said there was no development timeline
for Saleski, and any decision would need to be reviewed in light
of the current environment.
($1 = 1.3210 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Will Dunham)