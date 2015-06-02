BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Q4 shr C$0.16
* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday that production from its 135,000 barrel per day Foster Creek oil sands project is "still days away" from resuming normal operations after the site was evacuated for more than a week because of nearby wildfires in northeastern Alberta.
The company was allowed to return some staff to the site on Monday after the fire threat in the region was downgraded in order to inspect equipment and restore power. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Railway minister Suresh Prabhu at Governance Now summit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a ch