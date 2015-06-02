(Adds detail and comment throughout, updates crude prices)
By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 The threat of wildfires
to oil sands projects in northeastern Alberta eased on Tuesday
as two companies forced to evacuate staff from the region began
checking equipment abandoned for more than a week, though
production has not yet resumed.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday its
staff are making safety checks at its Primrose and Kirby South
oil sands projects in northeastern Alberta after they were
evacuated when wildfires drew too close to the facilities.
The company said in a statement that it is preparing to
return to normal operations at the site but offered no forecast
for when production would resume.
Cenovus Energy Inc has also returned some workers
to its 135,000 barrel per day Foster Creek oil sands project in
order to return electrical power and inspect the facility.
Foster Creek is a 50-50 joint venture with ConocoPhillips
, with production split evenly between the two companies.
"We are likely still days away from restarting production,"
Sonja Franklin, a spokeswoman for Cenovus, said in an email.
More than 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude
production has been taken off line after companies with
facilities close to uncontrolled wildfires rushed to evacuate
staff. The Western Canadian province of Alberta is the major
source of U.S. oil imports.
The production cuts have pushed up the price of Canada's
benchmark crude. Western Canada Select for July delivery last
traded at $7.00 below the price of West Texas Intermediate oil,
the U.S. benchmark, the lowest in more than five years. That
compares with a settlement price on Monday of $7.10 below WTI.
The Alberta government has downgraded the fire hazard level
in the Lac La Biche region, home to the evacuated plants, to
"low" after two days of rain. However the Burnt Lake Fire, which
threatened the two companies' projects, is still considered to
be out of control, though the 31,334 hectare (121 square mile)
blaze has not expanded since the weekend.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Chris Reese)