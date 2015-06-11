June 11 Cenovus Energy Inc said it had
resumed normal operations at its Foster Creek oil sands site in
Alberta after a forest fire led to a precautionary shutdown on
May 23.
Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer had evacuated about
1,800 workers and shut down production at the site, which it
operates as part of a joint venture with ConocoPhillips.
The project averages production of about 135,000 barrels per
day.
Cenovus said it expects production in the second quarter to
be reduced by 10,500 bpd and in the full year by about 2,600 bpd
due to the shutdown.
The company's total production in the first quarter ended
March 31 averaged 218,020 bpd.
The company said its Athabasca natural gas operations, which
were also shut down due to the forest fire, have resumed.
At least 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands production, 9
percent of Alberta's total oil sands output, had been suspended
because of the fire risk.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)