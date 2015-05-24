May 24 Cenovus Energy Inc has evacuated
about 1,800 workers and shut down production at its Foster Creek
oil sands site in Alberta as a precaution because of a nearby
forest fire, the company said.
"Most of these were construction contractors. We won't be
able to return to the site until fire officials deem it safe,"
Reg Curren, a spokesman for Cenovus Energy, said in an e-mail
early on Sunday.
The company had said on Saturday that the fire was about 30
kilometers (18.64 miles) south of the facilities and had shut
the only access road to the operations.
Production at Foster Creek, which is jointly owned with
ConocoPhillips, was averaging about 135,000 barrels per
day, with the output split between the two companies, Curren
said.
Separately, CBC reported Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
has also evacuated their facilities within the Cold
Lake Air Weapons range due to a nearby fire. The company did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)