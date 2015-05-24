(Adds comments from Cenovus, Canadian Natural)
May 24 Cenovus Energy Inc has evacuated
about 1,800 workers and shut down production at its Foster Creek
oil sands site in Alberta as a precaution because of a nearby
forest fire, the company said.
There was still no direct threat from the fire to Cenovus
operations as of Sunday morning, said company spokeswoman Rhona
DelFrari.
"We will continue to assess the situation to decide when we
can bring staff back to site and start to ramp up operations
again," she said.
The company had said on Saturday that the fire was about 30
kilometers (18.64 miles) south of the facilities and had shut
the only access road to the operations.
Production at Foster Creek, which is situated on the Cold
Lake Air Weapons Range and is jointly owned with ConocoPhillips
, was averaging about 135,000 barrels per day, with the
output split between the two companies, Cenovus said.
Separately, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has also
evacuated personnel from its Primrose oil sands project due to
the nearby fire, said company spokeswoman Julie Woo, with about
80,000 barrels per day of crude oil production shut in.
"Once safe access to the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range is
permitted, Canadian Natural will assess our operations and
determine the next steps accordingly," she said.
