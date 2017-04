CALGARY, Alberta May 25 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has cut production at its Kirby South oil sands project to 12,000 barrels per day from 30,000 bpd due to a wildfire raging in northeastern Alberta, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The reduced output at Kirby South is in addition to the 80,000 bpd of production shut at CNRL's Primrose project over the weekend.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)