By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 29 An out-of-control
wildfire, burning near two major oil sands projects in the key
crude-producing region of northern Alberta, grew in size on
Friday, although firefighters were hopeful cold weather moving
into the region would help tackle the blaze.
Around 233,000 barrels per day of production, roughly 10
percent of Alberta's total output crude output, was shut in as a
result of wildfires across the province, which is the largest
source of United States crude imports.
The biggest fire was roughly 15 kilometres from Cenovus
Energy Inc's 135 bpd Foster Creek project, and 25
kilometres away from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's
Primrose oil sands facility, according to Janelle Lane, a
wildfire information officer for the Alberta government.
It grew to 27,500 hectares on Friday morning from around
20,000 hectares on Thursday afternoon.
Neither Cenovus nor Canadian Natural, both of which shut in
production and evacuated workers over the weekend as a
precaution, had any updates on the status of operations Friday.
Another 3,300-hectare fire that forced MEG Energy
to evacuate non-essential staff from its Christina Lake oil
sands project also remained out of control.
Lane said although the fire had grown, lower temperatures
and higher humidity were helping firefighters, with a cold front
moving into Alberta over the weekend.
"We are going to be expecting some rain for most of the
province going into the weekend; whether or not it hits these
two fires, we are not 100 percent sure," she said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)