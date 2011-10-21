* Commission lawyers say proposed carbon ranking is science-based

BRUSSELS Oct 21 European Union proposals to rank Canadian oil sands as a highly polluting fuel can probably be defended if Ottawa challenges the move at the World Trade Organization (WTO), legal advisers to the EU's executive have said.

"The Commission's Legal Service has provided reassurance that the greenhouse gas methodology set out in the implementing directive... may probably be defended in the case of a challenge before the WTO," said a letter sent to EU government experts by the bloc's executive, seen by Reuters on Friday.

The proposed EU ranking assigns oil sands a default greenhouse gas value of 107 grams of carbon per megajoule, making it clear to buyers that it has a greater climate impact than conventional crude oil, whose value is 87.5 grams.

It finalises EU legislation agreed in 2008 to force suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuels by 6 percent by 2020.

The Commission letter said legal advice showed the proposal is science-based and non-discriminatory, and added that Canadian authorities had not disputed the 107 grams per megajoule value during stakeholder consultations on the plans.

Even if WTO authorities disagreed with the EU's stance, the Commission said it would claim a derogation under global trade rules designed to conserve finite natural resources to defend the rules.

The letter was sent to EU member state experts, who will meet on Tuesday to debate the proposed ranking. The government of Alberta -- home to the majority of Canada's tar sands -- has also written to the experts warning that the plans threatened bilateral trade ties.

"In the unlikely instance that a WTO violation is found and the (derogation) is considered inapplicable, it is the EU that would be in breach of the WTO agreement and not the member states," the letter said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore)