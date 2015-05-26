(Updates with Narrows Lake evacuation)
By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta May 26 Statoil ASA,
MEG Energy Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc
evacuated hundreds of workers from three oil sands projects in
northeastern Alberta on Tuesday as wildfires raged through the
key crude-producing region.
The latest evacuations are in addition to project shutdowns
by Cenovus and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd over the
weekend, as companies rushed to remove staff from potential
danger.
At least 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands production, 9
percent of Alberta's total oil sands output, have been suspended
because of the fire risk, though none of the projects have been
damaged.
The Alberta government said there are 70 forest fires now
burning in the province, with 20 considered out of control.
Lightning storms are forecast for Tuesday evening, increasing
the risk of more fires, a government spokesman said.
Cenovus evacuated all 90 staff from its Narrows Lake oil
sands project on Tuesday, which is not yet producing crude after
construction was deferred last year.
The company also shut down its Birch Mountain natural gas
plant northwest of Fort McMurray.
Statoil evacuated around 110 non-essential employees from
its 20,000 bpd Leismer project as a precaution, although
production is unaffected and the company does not anticipate
shutting down operations. About 75 employees remain on site for
now.
"We will evacuate and pare down even further by Friday and
keep the bare minimum of people on site," a Statoil spokeswoman
said.
MEG said in a statement that there was no safety risk yet,
but it suspended operations at its 80,000 bpd Christina Lake oil
sands project and halted work on a planned maintenance shutdown.
"As soon as we have safety clearance regarding fire hazards,
we will resume normal operations," the company said.
The production shut-ins could impact economic growth, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch warned in a research report,
forecasting that if wildfire disruptions persist there could be
a 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent hit to second-quarter annualized
growth.
Several small towns threatened by fires have been evacuated
in other parts of the province.
Over the weekend, Cenovus and Canadian Natural halted output
at two sites as a precaution against a fast-spreading fire in
the Cold Lake oil sands region of Alberta.
Both companies on Tuesday said there had been no changes to
the status of those projects.
Husky Energy Inc said its operations in the Cold
Lake region have not been affected by the blaze, though it
suspended operations at its Muskwa natural-gas processing plant
and its Overlea compressor facilities in north central Alberta
due to other fires. Six employees were evacuated from the sites.
