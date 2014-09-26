By Jessica Resnick-Ault
| NEW YORK, Sept 26
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Six years after the Keystone
XL oil pipeline was first proposed, environmental groups are
celebrating their most tangible victory in their crusade to stop
the line from delivering Canadian oil sands crude to U.S.
refiners.
On Thursday, Norwegian oil firm Statoil said it
will postpone its 40,000 barrels-a-day Corner project for at
least three years, possibly indefinitely.
While a handful of other projects have also been delayed or
canceled this year, due in part to rising costs, Statoil is the
first company to explicitly cite "limited pipeline access" as a
reason. Its decision drew a direct link to the contentious and
growing battle between producers seeking access to global
markets and environmentalists seeking to block every export
avenue for Canada's oil sands.
To be sure, Statoil also had other reasons to tap the
brakes: it said rising labor and material costs were a problem.
Analysts said Statoil is also seeking to balance spending across
a wide array of global assets.
Statoil's blunt statement about the pipeline issue set off a
round of celebration from environmental groups and told-you-so
criticism from conservative backers of the Keystone XL pipeline.
These groups have pressed President Barack Obama to greenlight
the project or face a future of diminishing Canadian oil.
The decision is "tangible proof that delays on pipeline
projects like Keystone lead to real reductions in tar sands
investment and associated carbon pollution," six environmental
groups including the Sierra Club said in a statement.
Greenpeace Canada campaigner Mike Hudema said that "pipeline
campaigns are turning the tide on tar sands expansion."
For pipeline backers, however, the news was an unwelcome
reminder that the effort to forestall Keystone XL "means less
oil is getting to the world market and Americans will be paying
higher prices for their fuel," said David Kreutzer, research
fellow in energy economics at the conservative Heritage
Foundation.
TWO OTHERS TOO
Two larger oil sands projects have already been halted this
year, but Statoil's is the first thermal development, which is
cheaper than large-scale mining projects.
Total SA suspended work at its ailing $10 billion
Joslyn mine, and Shell pulled the plug on Pierre River.
These projects were in difficult straits and neither company
made any explicit connection to pipelines.
But Staale Tungesvik, Statoil's country manager for Canada,
minced no words in his statement: "Market access issues also
play a role, including limited pipeline access, which weighs on
prices for Alberta oil, squeezing margins and making it
difficult for sustainable financial returns."
The link for many observers was clear.
The fact that Keystone XL is not yet built has already added
pressure to local prices, making such projects more marginal,
said Samir Kayande, Director of Energy Research, at ITG
Investment Research in Calgary.
"The offtake situation is something we highlight as the
number-one risk to growth in the oil sands," Kayande said.
Based on current projects, consultants Wood Mackenzie expect
oil output will exceed pipeline capacity around 2017, said Mark
Oberstoetter, lead analyst for North America upstream.
But the political battle over export pipelines has made that
date a moving target.
"It's a dynamic view, one that changes about every month,
but we do see a number of them going forward because the
economics will surpass the regional obstacles," he said. The
firm currently expects Keystone XL to be in service in 2018.
LATEST OR LAST?
It remained unclear whether Statoil's decision was the
latest of a growing trend, or the last. Many other projects are
already past the point of no return; others are so far off that
they haven't even reached the advanced planning stage.
The issue of pipeline access is also less acute than it was
one or two years ago thanks to the growth of oil-by-rail, even
though the cost - at least $14 a barrel - may be two or three
times higher.
Imperial Oil, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil
, has not changed its plans to expand oil sands
production by 275,000 bpd at its thermal and mining operations,
spokesman Pius Rolheiser said.
However, it is building its own crude-by-rail terminal in
partnership with Kinder Morgan near Edmonton, Alberta, to ensure
better market access for its crude.
"Our strategy is to look at all transportation options
including rail," Rolheiser said.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jonathan Leff in New
York, Timothy Gardner in Washington, and Nia Williams and Scott
Haggett in Calgary)