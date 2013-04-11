CALGARY, Alberta, April 11 Canada's Supreme
Court on Thursday declined to hear an Alberta aboriginal group's
application to block an upcoming regulatory decision for a Royal
Dutch Shell oil sands development.
The aboriginal group sought the block because it was not
adequately consulted.
The country's top court did not give reasons for refusing to
hear the case, which was also dismissed by the Alberta Court of
Appeal in November.
The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation argued that the
regulatory panel weighing Shell's application for its Jackpine
mine expansion in northern Alberta should consider whether the
government met its constitutional duty to consult the native
group.
However, the Joint Review Panel said it did not have the
jurisdiction to consider the question and added that, even if it
did, it would be premature to rule whether the government
fulfilled its duty at that stage of the proceedings.
Athabasca First Nation Chief Allan Adam said he was "truly
disappointed" with the Supreme Court decision.
"We understand that this Joint Review Panel was supposed to
uphold everyone's constitutional rights; why has there been an
exception with regards to First Nations' consultation rights?
Government must be held accountable to their treaty
obligations," Adam said in a statement.
Native issues are taking on increasing profile as energy
development in Canada expands rapidly close to aboriginal
communities.
The regulatory hearing for Shell's 100,000 barrel a day
expansion project was completed in November and Shell is
awaiting a decision.
Adam said the First Nation will now decide whether to try
other legal strategies.
The case is Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation v. Energy
Resources Conservation Board acting in its capacity as part of
the Joint Review Panel and Joint Review Panel, Shell Canada Ltd,
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Alberta, Attorney
General of Canada (35193).