COLUMN-Yes, disability insurance really is part of Social Security
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada's oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown.
According to the agency, the incident happened last Thursday, and the company is still working to isolate the oil, which leaked into the Coxhill Creek stream west of Alberta's largest city of Calgary. There has been no impact to wildlife, according to the regulator. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
Washington, June 15 Republican senators trying to repeal Obamacare are forming consensus to keep some of the U.S. healthcare law's taxes they long criticized, in hopes of delaying more drastic funding cuts, particularly to the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.