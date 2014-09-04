GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar at 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
TORONTO, Sept 4 The Canadian government would like credit card companies and banks to voluntarily agree to lower transaction fees paid by retailers, and to do so within months, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.
"We've said in last year's budget that the government will work with stakeholders to promote fair and transparent practices and to help lower credit card acceptance fees for merchants and also to encourage merchants to reduce prices for consumers," Oliver told a news conference.
"We would like to see this proceed on a voluntary basis at this point. ... We're looking at months, not years, obviously," he said. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; writing by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren)
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
March 20 Google apologised on Monday for allowing ads to appear alongside offensive videos on YouTube as more high-profile firms such as Marks & Spencer and HSBC pulled advertising for British markets from Google sites.
WASHINGTON, March 20 The head of the Federal Communications Commission told the U.S. Congress that he did not agree with President Donald Trump's comments that certain media outlets are an "enemy" of the people and would act independently of the White House on media-related matters.