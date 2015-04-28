VANCOUVER, April 28 It is clear the low Canadian dollar is helping some sectors of the Canadian economy, such as manufacturing, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday, while emphasizing the government does not target a currency exchange rate.

"We don't as a government determine the level of the dollar. That is a decision related to the Bank of Canada's responsibilities," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Oliver also said the government expected first-quarter economic performance to be weak but, like the Bank of Canada, he believed growth would resume and reach 2 percent for 2015.

