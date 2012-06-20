DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 23
0830/1330: The Labor Department issues weekly Jobless Claims.
TORONTO, June 20 Ontario averted a snap election on Wednesday as the minority Liberal government passed its budget after a threat by Premier Dalton McGuinty to go back to the polls due to bickering and standoffs with opposition parties that had stalled the budget bill.
The budget passed 52 to 35 in the provincial legislature, easing immediate political uncertainty and sending a signal to debt-rating agencies that the government's plan to get rid of its C$15 billion ($14.7 billion) deficit by the 2017-18 fiscal year is proceeding.
The right-wing Conservatives, who decided not to support the budget from day one, voted against it, while the left-leaning New Democrats abstained, allowing the bill to pass.
($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Peter Galloway)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexico's peso extended gains to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges.
Feb 22 Prudential Financial Inc, the target of probes and lawsuits related to whether Wells Fargo & Co retail bankers improperly sold its insurance, may press the bank to cover costs it has run up because of the flap, according to a filing.