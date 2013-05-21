TORONTO May 21 Ontario New Democratic Party
leader Andrea Horwath said on Tuesday she will support Premier
Kathleen Wynne's budget, ensuring the minority Liberal
government will survive the budget vote and avoiding an election
for now.
Wynne's Liberals hold 51 seats in the 107-seat Ontario
legislature, meaning they need the support of at least one
opposition party to pass the budget and avoid an election. The
right-leaning Progressive Conservatives, who hold the
second-most seats, have already said they will not support the
document.
Ontario is Canada's most populous province and accounts for
about 40 percent of the country's economy. The province is
projected to run a budget shortfall of C$11.7 billion ($11.38
billion) in 2013-14, according to the budget unveiled May 2.