OTTAWA, July 6 The "very weak" budgetary
performance and "very high" debt burden of the Canadian province
of Ontario has forced a downgrade of its long-term debt,
Standard & Poor's said on Monday.
The long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt
ratings of Canada's most populous province, the industrial and
financial heartland, declined to A+ from AA-, while the
short-term and commercial ratings of A-1+ remained.
S&P credit analysts Daniela Brandazza and Mario
Angastiniotis said the Ontario economy was wealthy and the
government had strong financial management and a predictable
institutional framework.
"But despite this ... we believe the province's credit
quality has deteriorated due to consistently very weak budgetary
performance and very high debt levels," they stated.
It acknowledged that Ontario expects to close its operating
gap by fiscal 2018 but said it would still have to contend with
sizeable yearly after-capital deficits.
The agency sees the budget deficit after taking into account
capital spending at 11.2 percent in fiscal 2015, 9.0 percent in
fiscal 2016 and 8.0 percent in fiscal 2017.
