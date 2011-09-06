*Nanos poll: Ontario PCs at 35.4 pct, Liberals 31.9 pct
*Liberals unveil platform, vow tuition cuts, tax breaks
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Sept 6 Ontario's governing Liberals
have narrowed what was a yawning gap with their main rivals
ahead of October's provincial election, giving them momentum as
the campaign officially starts.
What had been a double-digit split between the Liberals and
the Conservatives narrowed to just 3.5 percentage points in a
Nanos survey released over the Labor Day weekend, only just
outside the survey's margin of error.
The Liberals, in power since 2003, promise lower tuition
fees for many college and university students as well as help
for businesses who hire immigrants, and for seniors.
The Progressive Conservatives, the main opposition, say
they will cut taxes, including a recently raised levy on
electricity bills, and scrap the big premiums the government
pays for green energy, while still spending more on health and
education.
The Liberals' hold on power in Ontario, Canada's economic
powerhouse, has been squeezed as the Conservatives were elected
with a majority government at the national level in May.
Toronto, the provincial capital and Canada's largest city,
elected a right-wing city mayor last October.
Liberal Premier Dalton McGuinty has said he won't raise
taxes but many are skeptical, and pollster Nik Nanos told the
Globe and Mail newspaper that McGuinty must overcome an
anti-incumbent mood.
"Roll up those factors and what we have is this downward
pressure on the Liberals," he said.
McGuinty last year brought in an unpopular harmonized sales
tax on goods and services, which combined federal and
provincial sales taxes. It cut red tape for business, but made
many items more costly for consumers.
A rogue card in the political calculations is support for
the New Democrats, the third largest party in the provincial
legislature and No. 3 in the polls.
Under Canada's first-past-the-post voting system, the
left-of-center vote in the Oct. 6 election could split between
the Liberals and New Democrats, allowing the Conservatives to
win seats without having a majority of votes.
The Nanos poll put support for the Progressive
Conservatives at 35.4 percent and backing for the Liberals at
31.9 percent. The New Democrats got 22.8 percent support.
All three parties promise to balance the Ontario government
budget by 2017-18.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman and
Peter Galloway)