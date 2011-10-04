(Refiles with title of Conservative leader Tim Hudak)

*Minority government seen in Ontario election

*Polls show Liberals, Conservatives extremely close

*Ruling Liberals would have first shot at governing

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Oct 4 Last-minute polls before Ontario's Thursday election point to a minority government in Canada's economic capital, and either of the two big parties could end up in power.

A party needs at least 54 seats to win a majority in the provincial legislature, and two polls published on Tuesday offered slim chance of that.

A large survey of 23,000 people from Forum Research predicted 45 seats apiece for the ruling Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives, their main rivals. A smaller poll by Nanos Research gave a slight edge to the Liberals, who have been in power since 2003.

By convention, the Liberals can try to form a government, even if they win fewer seats than the Conservatives. But they would need tacit support from at least one opposition party.

If they get far fewer seats than the Conservatives, they might not even try to stay in power.

"The government of the day has a shot at getting the confidence of the house ... except if the results are obvious," said Nelson Wiseman, a politics professor at the University of Toronto.

A minority government would be Ontario's first since the mid-1980s and could allow the left-leaning New Democrats, who currently sit in third place, to play kingmaker.

Both Conservative leader Tim Hudak and Liberal Premier Dalton McGuinty have dismissed the idea of a pact or coalition with the NDP, who want to hike corporate taxes, regulate gas prices and freeze tuition fees.

The Liberals steered the export-reliant province through a recession that hammered manufacturers, while helping to bail out the auto sector, spending heavily on healthcare and education, and raising taxes.

The Conservatives promise to lower some taxes and scrap the Liberals' C$7 billion ($6.6 billion) green energy deal with South Korea's Samsung 000830.KS. They will also stop paying big premiums for clean energy, which has inflated electricity bills.

Both the big parties intend to eliminate the province's C$16 billion deficit by 2017-18, although analysts question their professed ability to do this without raising taxes. ($1=$1.06 Canadian) (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)