*Ontario says committed to balanced budget in 2017-18

*Throne Speech includes promised tax and tuition cuts

*Health, education, green energy remain priorities

*Conservative leader Hudak pushes wage freeze idea

*Hudak may not back Throne Speech, could trigger election

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Nov 22 The Liberal government of Ontario, Canada's industrial heartland, renewed its vow to eliminate its C$16 billion ($15.4 billion) budget deficit in six years on Tuesday, while also affirming some expensive spending promises made in the October provincial election.

In the Speech from the Throne that opened the first session of the legislature since the Oct. 6 vote, Lieutenant Governor David Onley read the government's outline of its plans, including tuition cuts for college and university students, tax credits for seniors, and some lower taxes for families and businesses.

The Liberals, who were reduced to a minority government in the election, said they have rejected deep spending cuts in health and education, and will protect the province's green energy plans. The government will issue its autumn economic statement on Wednesday.

"Confronted with today's challenge of providing world class public services and a balanced budget in a time of slow growth, your government will act, once again," Onley said.

The speech did not include ideas promoted by the opposition parties, such as Conservative leader Tim Hudak's call for a mandatory public-sector wage freeze. Hudak told reporters he may not vote in favor of the Throne Speech if it it is not amended, putting the government in danger of being brought down in the legislature and having to face another election.

The Conservatives and the New Democrats, the other opposition party, could join forces to vote the Liberals out, either by rejecting the government's budget or other major legislation or even the Throne Speech.

This is the first minority government in the province since the mid-1980s. [ID:nN1E795251]

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)