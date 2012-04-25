BRIEF-Temasek Holdings cuts share stake Alibaba, Univar, Synchrony Financial
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10.3 percent to 35.5 million ADS
TORONTO, April 25 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on the Canadian province of Ontario's debt ratings to "negative" from "stable" on Wednesday to reflect the challenge the province's minority Liberal government faces in containing costs over the next few years.
The revised outlook on Ontario's AA- rated debt follows a similar move by Moody's in December. The government announced forecasts for lower budget deficits on Wednesday and said the budget will be in surplus in 2017-18. (Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 128,970shares in amazon com inc - sec filing
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)