* DBRS keeps stable trend on Ontario's AA (low) rating
* Cites ongoing fiscal resolve but fragile minority gov't
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, April 26 Credit rating agency DBRS gave
Ontario's ambitious austerity budget the benefit of the doubt on
Thursday, holding a "stable" outlook on its debt rating on
Canada's biggest provincial economy, just a day after competitor
Standard & Poor's put it on negative watch.
DBRS said the stable trend on Ontario's AA (low) rated debt
reflected the province's ongoing fiscal recovery. The agency
said the minority Liberal government's increased focus on
controlling spending was "an encouraging step in the right
direction".
The cautious praise was tempered by concerns about the
minority government's fragile political situation and its
ambitious efforts to slow spending growth.
"DBRS believes that implementing the tough measures required
to achieve fiscal targets and limit debt growth will be very
challenging and will require a significant pickup in fiscal
resolve," DBRS analysts Travis Shaw and Eric Beauchemin said in
a report to clients.
Earlier this week, the governing Liberals overcame their
first major challenge since being re-elected in October as they
passed their 2012-13 budget with the help of a tax-the-rich deal
with the left-leaning New Democratic Party that allowed them to
stay in power.
DBRS was the first big ratings agency to downgrade Ontario's
debt rating in the fall of 2009 after the global recession dealt
a hard blow to the manufacturing base of Canada's most populous
province.
Ontario's credit is scored Aa1 at Moody's, AA- at S&P, and
AA low at DBRS. They are investment grade ratings, but below the
federal government's top rating.
Moody's lowered its outlook on Ontario to negative in
December, though it still has a higher rating on Ontario than
the other two agencies.
The news from DBRS came after the government lowered its
budget deficit forecasts to 2017-18, when it projects the
province will run a C$500 million ($508 million) surplus.
The accelerated path to a balanced budget could provide some
relief to the province's relatively high borrowing costs if bond
investors believe it is achievable.
Ontario's 10-year bond yield traded about 96
basis points above the Canadian government counterpart's 2022
bonds on Thursday, as the spread between the
benchmark yields eased from the two-year high it hit earlier
this month.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
