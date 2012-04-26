(Adds economist comment, details)
* Follows negative outlook from S&P on Wednesday
* Risks seen to Ontario's balanced budget plan
* DBRS reaffirmed stable outlook earlier Thursday
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, April 26 Credit rating agency Moody's
downgraded Ontario's debt o n T hursday, just a day after
competitor Standard & Poor's suggested it might do the same, th e
latest blow in the Canadian province's battle to tame its
climbing debt.
The negative action on one of the world's largest
non-sovereign issuers of debt is a warning signal to markets,
and could make borrowing for the province even more expensive -
threatening its recently improved plan to balance its budget.
"You see two back-to-back moves by very important credit
rating agencies, I think markets are going to be concerned about
the risks associated with Ontario debt but I don't think it's
going to be a significantly higher risk premium than what we've
been seeing," said Sonya Gulati, economist at Toronto-Dominion
Bank.
"Nothing has really changed from yesterday versus today but
I think there's a bit more concern out there for Ontario's
fiscal challenge."
Moody's dropped the issuer and debt ratings on Canada's most
populous province to Aa2 from Aa1, with a stable outlook,
affecting approximately C$202 billion ($205 billion) in debt
securities.
"The downgrade of Ontario's rating reflects the growing debt
burden and the risks surrounding the province achieving its
medium-term fiscal plan given the subdued growth outlook,
extended time frame back to balance and ambitious expenditure
targets," Jennifer Wong, Moody's lead analyst on the province,
said in a research report.
The move brought Moody's score on the province more in line
with the other two big rating agencies, S&P and DBRS. DBRS
downgraded the province in the fall of 2009, after the global
recession hit the province's manufacturing base.
DBRS gave Ontario's ambitious austerity budget the benefit
of the doubt o n T hursday, holding a "stable" outlook on its debt
rating.
Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan responded, pointing
out that Moody's new rating on Ontario is still higher than
those of the two other major rating agencies.
"At the end of the day, these three agencies have a common
message for us: They want the parties of this minority
legislature to work together to hit the fiscal targets we've
laid out," he said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the minority Liberals overcame their
first major challenge since being re-elected in October as they
passed their 2012-13 budget with the help of a tax-the-rich deal
with the left-leaning New Democratic Party that allowed them to
stay in power.
Moody's had some reassuring words for the province despite
the downgrade. It noted that Ontario's still high
investment-grade rating "reflects high debt affordability and
the high degree of fiscal flexibility."
The credit action came a day after the government lowered
its budget deficit forecasts to 2017-18, when it projects the
province will run a C$500 million ($508 million) surplus.
Investors who ultimately decide how much of a pick-up in
yield Ontario bonds should pay versus Canadian federal debt will
have to weigh the province's accelerated path to a balanced
budget against the wake-up calls from the ratings agencies.
While still investment grade, Ontario's credit rating - now
Aa2 at Moody's, AA- at S&P, and AA low at DBRS - is two to three
notches below the federal government's top rating.
Ontario's 10-year bond yield traded about 95
basis points above the Canadian government counterpart's 2022
bonds, as the spread between the benchmark yields
eased from the two-year high it hit earlier this month.
"Right now you take a look at the debt servicing costs ...
and it already eased up quite a bit of the total spending pot,"
added Gulati. "So with this downgrade you're going to be facing
increasing interest rates and that's going to be crowding out
the room for other really important priorities like health care
and education."
($1 = $0.98 Canadian dollars)
