TORONTO, April 26 Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded Ontario's debt on Thursday following its negative outlook on the province a few months ago, just a day after competitor Standard & Poor's put Canada's most populous province on negative watch.

Moody's dropped Ontario's issuer and debt ratings to Aa2 from Aa1, with a stable outlook, bringing its score on the province more in line with the other two big rating agencies, S&P and DBRS. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)