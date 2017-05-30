TORONTO May 30 Ontario, Canada's most populous
province and industrial heartland, plans to raise its minimum
wage to C$15 an hour by 2019, its premier said on Tuesday,
putting it far above the national average.
The provincial Liberal government, which is lagging in polls
ahead of an election next year, plans to phase in the increase
from the current C$11.40 an hour.
Premier Kathleen Wynn said the minimum wage would rise to
C$14.00 on Jan. 1, 2018, and climb to C$15 on Jan. 1, 2019.
Canada's minimum wage currently ranges from C$10.72 to C$13
provincially. Energy heavyweight Alberta is planning to raise
its minimum wage to C$15 by 2018.
