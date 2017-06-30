UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
TORONTO, June 30 Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties preventing some bank customers making payments ahead of an extended holiday weekend.
"We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting the Interac e-Transfer service. We are working to resolve as soon as possible," the company tweeted.
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.