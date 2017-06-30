TORONTO, June 30 Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties preventing some bank customers making payments ahead of an extended holiday weekend.

"We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting the Interac e-Transfer service. We are working to resolve as soon as possible," the company tweeted.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)