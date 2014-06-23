By Scott Haggett
Management Corp (AIMCo), the C$80 billion ($73.7 billion)
provincial pension manager, is steering clear of investments
tied to existing roads, bridges and transmission lines as their
growing popularity squeezes returns.
AIMCo Chief Executive Leo de Bever said on Monday the
company is pushing into late-stage venture capital and newly
constructed infrastructure as it looks for above-market returns
for the pension and provincial government funds it manages.
Investment in land or transmission lines "has become
commonplace," de Bever told reporters. "The returns on it have
started to diminish."
De Bever was one of the early pioneers of investing pension
funds in infrastructure. While a senior vice-president at
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in the 1990s, de Bever bought a
25 percent stake in AltaLink, which controls half of Alberta's
electricity-transmission network. Warren Buffet's Berkshire
Hathaway Energy acquired the company from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
last month for C$3.2 billion, a price that kept pension
funds out of the bidding.
"The price gives ... about a 5 percent return on equity," de
Bever said. "To me, that's a little skinny. These assets are
trading at very, very high prices."
Rather than look to existing assets to provide the long-term
payouts needed by pension funds, de Bever said AIMCo is looking
to play a role in funding new infrastructure construction in
fast-growing areas like Fort McMurray, Alberta, a booming city
of 77,000 in the heart of Canada's oil sands. As well, it is
looking at providing late-stage venture capital for
energy-technology companies.
"We have to get more innovative in different areas," he said
at a press conference. "We have to stretch ourselves and
stretching ... means going for the more difficult assets."
De Bever points to AIMCo's investment in bankrupt Australian
timberlands controlled by Great Southern Plantations as an
example of the fund manager's search for unconventional assets
offering above-market returns.
"It was a huge mess and everybody else looked at it and said
it's going to take a long time to sort it out so why would we
get involved?" he said. "Us being long-term investors said 'Hey
this is a perfect opportunity because if we can straighten this
out and we can buy it cheaply then presumably the return is
going to come'."
AIMCo is looking to its unconventional investments to
replace low-return assets like bonds whose prices are threatened
by rising interest rates.
De Bever, 66, plans to retire from the fund manager once an
executive search for his replacement is complete.
