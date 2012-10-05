* 93 pct of federally regulated plans underfunded at
end-2011
* Up from 76 percent at end-2010
* OSFI doubles number of plans of serious concern on its
watch list to 115
OTTAWA, Oct 5 All but 7 percent of Canada's
federally regulated, private defined-benefit pension plans were
underfunded at the end of 2011, the government's Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions reported on Friday.
An underfunded plan is one in which liabilities would exceed
assets and employees or retirees would not get all that was
promised if the company were terminated.
OSFI's annual report for fiscal 2011-12 showed that the
proportion of those plans that were underfunded had risen to 93
percent on Dec. 31, 2011, from 76 percent at the end of 2010.
Employers have struggled with yawning pension gaps on their
defined-benefit plans - under which employers commit to regular
pension payments regardless of what stock markets may do - due
to historically low yields on investments. This has caused some
like Air Canada to seek adjustments and concessions.
Air Canada, the country's largest airline, had separately
revealed that its pension deficit had doubled to C$4.4 billion
($4.5 billion) during 2011, and it is trying to get a cap on its
payments extended from 2014 to 2024.
Private pension plans under federal regulation registered a
4 percent return on their investments in 2011, down from 11
percent in 2010 and 13 percent in 2009, OSFI said.
OSFI supervises 1,354 private pension plans covering 646,000
employees in federally regulated areas including banking,
inter-provincial transportation and telecommunications. Of
these, 358 are defined benefit plans, covering the vast
majority of assets in the federally regulated plans.
"Although the impact of lower solvency ratios on pension
plans' funding requirements will be moderated by recently
implemented changes to federal funding rules, OSFI expects many
defined benefit pension plans to face materially higher required
contributions in 2012," it said.
The number of plans on OSFI's watch list - the ones for
which it has serious concerns - more than doubled to 115 at the
end of March 2012 from 49 a year earlier. Of these 115 troubled
plans, 104 are defined-benefit plans.
The average estimated solvency ratio - the ratio of assets
over liabilities if a plan were terminated - of the
defined-benefit plans it supervises declined to 0.81 on Dec. 31,
2011, from 0.93 a year earlier.